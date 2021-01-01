Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 8 vs Mi Note 10 Lite – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 vs Mi Note 10 Lite

Ксиаоми Редми Ноут 8
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8
VS
Ксиаоми Ми Ноут 10 Лайт
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.3-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665) that was released on August 29, 2019, against the Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
  • Comes with 1260 mAh larger battery capacity: 5260 vs 4000 mAh
  • 46% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (253K versus 173K)
  • Shows 8% longer battery life (117 vs 108 hours)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Thinner bezels – 6.1% more screen real estate

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 8
vs
Mi Note 10 Lite

Display

Type IPS LCD AMOLED
Size 6.3 inches 6.47 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 409 ppi 398 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen to body ratio 81.7% 87.8%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space - 100%
PWM - 176 Hz
Response time - 9 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 8 +5%
619 nits
Mi Note 10 Lite
591 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 158.3 mm (6.23 inches) 157.8 mm (6.21 inches)
Width 75.3 mm (2.96 inches) 74.2 mm (2.92 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 9.7 mm (0.38 inches)
Weight 190 gramm (6.7 oz) 204 gramm (7.2 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue White, Black, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
Redmi Note 8
81.7%
Mi Note 10 Lite +7%
87.8%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 and Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process 11 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Adreno 618
GPU clock 600 MHz 825 MHz
FLOPS ~273 GFLOPS ~422 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 8
1322
Mi Note 10 Lite +28%
1692
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi Note 8
173452
Mi Note 10 Lite +46%
253952
AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Ranking (278th and 189th place)

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10
ROM MIUI 12 MIUI 12
OS size - 19.4 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 5260 mAh
Charge power 18 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4.0 (50% in 35 min) Yes (58% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:05 hr 1:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi Note 8 +29%
16:00 hr
Mi Note 10 Lite
12:44 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi Note 8
14:24 hr
Mi Note 10 Lite +49%
21:19 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi Note 8
25:01 hr
Mi Note 10 Lite +45%
36:31 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9248 x 6920
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash - Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 118° 120°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV8856
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02A10 (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02A10 (CMOS)
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4224 x 3136 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.5
Focal length 28.21 mm -
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1 microns
Sensor type - ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.9" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 12
5G support - No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi Note 8
80.5 dB
Mi Note 10 Lite +3%
83 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced August 2019 April 2020
Release date September 2019 May 2020
Launch price ~ 187 USD ~ 412 USD
SAR (head) 0.191 W/kg 1.01 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.034 W/kg 1.39 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
4 (44.4%)
5 (55.6%)
Total votes: 9

