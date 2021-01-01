Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 vs Poco M4 Pro 5G VS Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.3-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665) that was released on August 29, 2019, against the Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 810 and came out 27 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Delivers 24% higher maximum brightness (630 against 508 nits) Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

82% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (354K versus 194K)

Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh

Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

Shows 14% longer battery life (123 vs 108 hours)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size

The phone is 2-years and 3-months newer

More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 810

Stereo speakers

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.3 inches 6.6 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9 PPI 409 ppi 399 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz HDR support No No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Screen-to-body ratio 81.7% 84.8% Display features - - DCI-P3 Max. Brightness Redmi Note 8 +24% 630 nits Poco M4 Pro 5G 508 nits

Design and build Height 158.3 mm (6.23 inches) 163.56 mm (6.44 inches) Width 75.3 mm (2.96 inches) 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.75 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 190 gramm (6.7 oz) 195 gramm (6.88 oz) Waterproof No IP53 Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Black, Blue Black, Blue, Orange Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Redmi Note 8 81.7% Poco M4 Pro 5G +4% 84.8%

Software Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 11 ROM MIUI 12.5 Enhanced MIUI 12.5

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 - Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) - Angle of widest lens 118° 119° Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP + 8 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV8856

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02A10 (CMOS)

- Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02A10 (CMOS)

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 13 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4224 x 3136 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.45 Focal length 28.21 mm - Pixel size 1.12 microns 1 microns Sensor type - CMOS Sensor size 1/2.9" 1/3.06" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * No Depends on the region Infrared port Yes Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No Yes LTE Cat * 12 - 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos No Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Redmi Note 8 81.3 dB Poco M4 Pro 5G n/a

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced August 2019 November 2021 Release date September 2019 November 2021 SAR (head) 0.191 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.034 W/kg - Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G is definitely a better buy.