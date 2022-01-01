Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 8 vs Redmi 10C – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 vs Redmi 10C

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8
Xiaomi Redmi 10C

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.3-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665) that was released on August 29, 2019, against the Xiaomi Redmi 10C, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 and came out 31 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8
  • 53% higher pixel density (409 vs 268 PPI)
  • Delivers 33% higher peak brightness (629 against 474 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 10C
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • Has a 0.41 inch larger screen size
  • The phone is 2-years and 7-months newer
  • 16% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (238K versus 205K)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 680
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus eMMC 5.1
  • 19% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 375 and 316 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 8
vs
Redmi 10C

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.3 inches 6.71 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 720 x 1650 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20.6:9
PPI 409 ppi 268 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 450 nits 450 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 81.7% 82%
Display features - - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space - 93%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 27 ms
Contrast - 1217:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Redmi Note 8 +33%
629 nits
Redmi 10C
474 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 158.3 mm (6.23 inches) 169.59 mm (6.68 inches)
Width 75.3 mm (2.96 inches) 76.56 mm (3.01 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.29 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 190 gramm (6.7 oz) 190 gramm (6.7 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue Gray, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 and Xiaomi Redmi 10C in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 11 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Adreno 610
GPU clock 950 MHz 1114 MHz
FLOPS ~273 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 3, 4, 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi Note 8
316
Redmi 10C +19%
375
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 8
1316
Redmi 10C +21%
1594
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi Note 8
205010
Redmi 10C +16%
238292
CPU 66836 82806
GPU 39821 41004
Memory 37987 51211
UX 62159 64425
Total score 205010 238292
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Redmi Note 8
220
Redmi 10C +101%
443
Stability 98% 94%
Graphics test 1 FPS 2 FPS
Graphics score 220 443
PCMark 3.0 score 6387 6607
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 11
ROM MIUI 12.5 Enhanced MIUI 13
OS size - 9 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4.0 (50% in 35 min) Yes (50% in 60 min)
Full charging time 2:05 hr 2:30 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:36 hr -
Watching video 11:32 hr -
Gaming 05:19 hr -
Standby 87 hr -
General battery life
Redmi Note 8
29:07 hr
Redmi 10C
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) No
Angle of widest lens 118° -
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV8856
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02A10 (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02A10 (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 4224 x 3136 2592 x 1944
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 28.21 mm -
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type - CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.9" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 13
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi Note 8 +3%
81.3 dB
Redmi 10C
79.3 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced August 2019 March 2022
Release date September 2019 March 2022
SAR (head) 0.191 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.034 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, battery life, and design are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi 10C. But if the camera is more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
10 (45.5%)
12 (54.5%)
Total votes: 22

