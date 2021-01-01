Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.3-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665) that was released on August 29, 2019, against the Xiaomi Redmi 6A, which is powered by MediaTek Helio A22 and came out 14 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.