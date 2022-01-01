Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 vs Note 11S VS Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.3-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665) that was released on August 29, 2019, against the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G96 and came out 29 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Ability to record video in 4K resolution Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh

Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

Delivers 58% higher maximum brightness (993 against 627 nits)

Stereo speakers

AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus eMMC 5.1

Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

67% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 528 and 317 points

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Price Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD AMOLED Size 6.3 inches 6.43 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9 PPI 409 ppi 409 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz HDR support No Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Screen-to-body ratio 81.7% 84.5% Display features - - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Max. Brightness Redmi Note 8 627 nits Redmi Note 11S +58% 993 nits

Design and build Height 158.3 mm (6.23 inches) 159.87 mm (6.29 inches) Width 75.3 mm (2.96 inches) 73.87 mm (2.91 inches) Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.09 mm (0.32 inches) Weight 190 gramm (6.7 oz) 195 gramm (6.88 oz) Waterproof No IP53 Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Black, Blue Gray, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Redmi Note 8 81.7% Redmi Note 11S +3% 84.5%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 and Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 MediaTek Helio G96 Max. clock 2000 MHz 2050 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)

- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73) - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76 Lithography process 11 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Adreno 610 Mali G57 MC2 GPU clock 600 MHz 850 MHz FLOPS ~273 GFLOPS - Memory RAM size 3, 4, 6 GB 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz - Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 1024 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Redmi Note 8 317 Redmi Note 11S +67% 528 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Redmi Note 8 1316 Redmi Note 11S +44% 1895 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Redmi Note 8 195269 Redmi Note 11S n/a CPU 66445 - GPU 34275 - Memory 38991 - UX 55823 - Total score 195269 - 3DMark Wild Life Performance Redmi Note 8 217 Redmi Note 11S n/a Stability 98% - Graphics test 1 FPS - Graphics score 217 - PCMark 3.0 score 6407 - Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 11 ROM MIUI 12.5 Enhanced MIUI 13

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 108 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 12032 x 9024 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) - Angle of widest lens 118° 118° Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV8856

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02A10 (CMOS)

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.8

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Omnivision OV02A10 (CMOS)

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02A10 (CMOS)

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 13 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4224 x 3136 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.4 Focal length 28.21 mm - Pixel size 1.12 microns - Sensor type - CMOS Sensor size 1/2.9" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * No Depends on the region Infrared port Yes Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 12 13 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes - Dolby Atmos No Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Redmi Note 8 81.3 dB Redmi Note 11S n/a

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced August 2019 January 2022 Release date September 2019 February 2022 SAR (head) 0.191 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.034 W/kg - Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11S is definitely a better buy.