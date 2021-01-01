Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 8 vs Redmi Note 5 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 vs Note 5

Ксиаоми Редми Ноут 8
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8
VS
Ксиаоми Редми Ноут 5
Xiaomi Redmi Note 5

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.3-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665) that was released on August 29, 2019, against the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 and came out 19 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Has a 0.31 inch larger screen size
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • 23% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (173K versus 140K)
  • Delivers 12% higher maximum brightness (619 against 555 nits)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • The phone is 1-year and 7-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 8
vs
Redmi Note 5

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.3 inches 5.99 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2160 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 18:9
PPI 409 ppi 403 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 81.7% 77.68%
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.7%
PWM - 2358 Hz
Response time - 38 ms
Contrast - 2252:1
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 8 +12%
619 nits
Redmi Note 5
555 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 158.3 mm (6.23 inches) 158.5 mm (6.24 inches)
Width 75.3 mm (2.96 inches) 75.4 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 190 gramm (6.7 oz) 180 gramm (6.35 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Metal
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black, Blue Black, Gold, Blue, Red, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 8 +5%
81.7%
Redmi Note 5
77.68%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 and Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 Qualcomm Snapdragon 636
Max. clock 2000 MHz 1800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 11 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Adreno 509
GPU clock 600 MHz 720 MHz
FLOPS ~273 GFLOPS ~184 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 3, 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1333 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 32, 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 128 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi Note 8 +23%
173452
Redmi Note 5
140545

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 7.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
ROM MIUI 12 MIUI 12
OS size - 8 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 4.0 (50% in 35 min) Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 50 min)
Full charging time 2:05 hr 2:10 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi Note 8 +20%
16:00 hr
Redmi Note 5
13:36 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi Note 8 +1%
14:24 hr
Redmi Note 5
14:13 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi Note 8 +13%
25:01 hr
Redmi Note 5
22:16 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash - Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 118° -
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5K2L7 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV8856
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02A10 (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02A10 (CMOS)
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Samsung S5K5E8 (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 4224 x 3136 4160 x 3120
Aperture f/2.0 f/2
Focal length 28.21 mm -
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1.4 microns
Sensor size 1/2.9" 1/2.9"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No No
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Active
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 12 12

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi Note 8 +6%
80.5 dB
Redmi Note 5
76 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced August 2019 February 2018
Release date September 2019 February 2018
Launch price ~ 187 USD ~ 187 USD
SAR (head) 0.191 W/kg 1.29 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.034 W/kg 1.24 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
30 (50%)
30 (50%)
Total votes: 60

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy A50 or Xiaomi Redmi Note 8
2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro or Xiaomi Redmi Note 8
3. Samsung Galaxy A51 or Xiaomi Redmi Note 8
4. Samsung Galaxy A31 or Xiaomi Redmi Note 8
5. Samsung Galaxy A30s or Xiaomi Redmi Note 8
6. Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro or Xiaomi Redmi Note 5
7. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T or Xiaomi Redmi Note 5
8. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S or Xiaomi Redmi Note 5
9. Xiaomi Redmi 8 or Xiaomi Redmi Note 5
10. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 or Xiaomi Redmi Note 5

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish