Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T vs Google Pixel 4a
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.3-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665) that was released on November 6, 2019, against the Google Pixel 4a, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G and came out 9 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T
- Shows 42% longer battery life (108 vs 76 hours)
- Comes with 860 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3140 mAh
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
- Has a 0.49 inch larger screen size
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 4a
- 62% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (268K versus 166K)
- Delivers 33% higher maximum brightness (787 against 592 nits)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Optical image stabilization
- Stereo speakers
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
- OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- Ready for eSIM technology
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
79
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
55
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
65
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
56
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
84
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
66
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|OLED
|Size
|6.3 inches
|5.81 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|409 ppi
|443 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen to body ratio
|80.2%
|83.3%
|Display features
|-
|- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|99.3%
|95.3%
|PWM
|Not detected
|255 Hz
|Response time
|46.4 ms
|6.2 ms
|Contrast
|1163:1
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|161.1 mm (6.34 inches)
|144 mm (5.67 inches)
|Width
|75.4 mm (2.97 inches)
|69.4 mm (2.73 inches)
|Thickness
|8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|200 gramm (7.05 oz)
|143 gramm (5.04 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Gray, Blue
|Black
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|Lithography process
|11 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 610
|Adreno 618
|GPU clock
|600 MHz
|575 MHz
|FLOPS
|~273 GFLOPS
|~422 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|3, 4 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|32, 64 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
315
Pixel 4a +76%
554
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1360
Pixel 4a +20%
1632
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
166132
Pixel 4a +62%
268824
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|Stock Android
|OS size
|8 GB
|15 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|3140 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 35 min)
|Yes (50% in 25 min)
|Full charging time
|2:05 hr
|1:27 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi Note 8T +26%
14:50 hr
11:48 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi Note 8T +17%
14:29 hr
12:17 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi Note 8T +21%
27:19 hr
22:45 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|12.2 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 120FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (720p)
|120 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|-
|Lenses
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|1 (12.2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV8856 (CMOS)
|-
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02A10 (CMOS)
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02A10 (CMOS)
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Google Pixel 4a from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|13 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4224 x 3136
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|28.21 mm
|24 mm
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.9"
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
122
Video quality
98
Generic camera score
111
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|15
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|November 2019
|August 2020
|Release date
|December 2019
|October 2020
|Launch price
|~ 187 USD
|~ 387 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.74 W/kg
|1.37 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.3 W/kg
|1.39 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, performance, software, connectivity, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Google Pixel 4a. But if the battery life and camera are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T.
