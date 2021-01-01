Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 8T vs Pixel 4a – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T vs Google Pixel 4a

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T
VS
Google Pixel 4a

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.3-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665) that was released on November 6, 2019, against the Google Pixel 4a, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G and came out 9 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T
  • Shows 42% longer battery life (108 vs 76 hours)
  • Comes with 860 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3140 mAh
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Has a 0.49 inch larger screen size
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 4a
  • 62% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (268K versus 166K)
  • Delivers 33% higher maximum brightness (787 against 592 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 8T
vs
Pixel 4a

Display

Type IPS LCD OLED
Size 6.3 inches 5.81 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 409 ppi 443 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen to body ratio 80.2% 83.3%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.3% 95.3%
PWM Not detected 255 Hz
Response time 46.4 ms 6.2 ms
Contrast 1163:1 ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 8T
592 nits
Pixel 4a +33%
787 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 161.1 mm (6.34 inches) 144 mm (5.67 inches)
Width 75.4 mm (2.97 inches) 69.4 mm (2.73 inches)
Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 200 gramm (7.05 oz) 143 gramm (5.04 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Gray, Blue Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Redmi Note 8T
80.2%
Pixel 4a +4%
83.3%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T and Google Pixel 4a in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process 11 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Adreno 618
GPU clock 600 MHz 575 MHz
FLOPS ~273 GFLOPS ~422 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi Note 8T
315
Pixel 4a +76%
554
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 8T
1360
Pixel 4a +20%
1632
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi Note 8T
166132
Pixel 4a +62%
268824

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM MIUI 12 Stock Android
OS size 8 GB 15 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 3140 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 35 min) Yes (50% in 25 min)
Full charging time 2:05 hr 1:27 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi Note 8T +26%
14:50 hr
Pixel 4a
11:48 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi Note 8T +17%
14:29 hr
Pixel 4a
12:17 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi Note 8T +21%
27:19 hr
Pixel 4a
22:45 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12.2 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 1 (12.2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV8856 (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02A10 (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02A10 (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Google Pixel 4a from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4224 x 3136 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 28.21 mm 24 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.9" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 15
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi Note 8T +1%
87.2 dB
Pixel 4a
86 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced November 2019 August 2020
Release date December 2019 October 2020
Launch price ~ 187 USD ~ 387 USD
SAR (head) 0.74 W/kg 1.37 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.3 W/kg 1.39 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, software, connectivity, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Google Pixel 4a. But if the battery life and camera are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

