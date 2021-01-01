Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 8T vs Honor 10 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.3-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665) that was released on November 6, 2019, against the Huawei Honor 10, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 970 and came out 19 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T
  • Shows 46% longer battery life (108 vs 74 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Has a 0.46 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 600 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3400 mAh
  • Delivers 18% higher maximum brightness (592 against 503 nits)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • The phone is 1-year and 7-months newer
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 10
  • 30% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (216K versus 166K)
  • Stereo speakers
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Weighs 47 grams less
  • 10% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 346 and 315 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 8T
vs
Honor 10

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.3 inches 5.84 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2280 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.9:9
PPI 409 ppi 432 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen to body ratio 80.2% 79.9%
Display tests
RGB color space 99.3% -
PWM Not detected Not detected
Response time 46.4 ms -
Contrast 1163:1 1423:1
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 8T +18%
592 nits
Honor 10
503 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 161.1 mm (6.34 inches) 149.6 mm (5.89 inches)
Width 75.4 mm (2.97 inches) 71.2 mm (2.8 inches)
Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 200 gramm (7.05 oz) 153 gramm (5.4 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Gray, Blue White, Black, Gray, Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen to body ratio
Redmi Note 8T
80.2%
Honor 10
79.9%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T and Huawei Honor 10 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 HiSilicon Kirin 970
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2360 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex A73
Lithography process 11 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Mali G72 MP12
GPU clock 600 MHz 767 MHz
FLOPS ~273 GFLOPS ~347 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1833 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi Note 8T
315
Honor 10 +10%
346
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 8T
1360
Honor 10 +9%
1489
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi Note 8T
166132
Honor 10 +30%
216364

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10.0)
ROM MIUI 12 EMUI 9.1
OS size 8 GB 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 3400 mAh
Charge power 18 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 35 min) Yes (50% in 40 min)
Full charging time 2:05 hr 2:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi Note 8T +26%
14:50 hr
Honor 10
11:50 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi Note 8T +26%
14:29 hr
Honor 10
11:37 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi Note 8T +29%
27:19 hr
Honor 10
21:14 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (16 MP + 24 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX498 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV8856 (CMOS)
-
Monochrome lens - - 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.9 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8"
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02A10 (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02A10 (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 4224 x 3136 5760 x 4312
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 28.21 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 0.9 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.9" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 18
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi Note 8T +4%
87.2 dB
Honor 10
84.2 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced November 2019 April 2018
Release date December 2019 April 2018
Launch price ~ 187 USD ~ 337 USD
SAR (head) 0.74 W/kg 0.79 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.3 W/kg 1.15 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, battery life, camera, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T. But if the performance and sound are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Honor 10.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
13 (52%)
12 (48%)
Total votes: 25

