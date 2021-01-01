Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T vs Huawei Honor 10
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.3-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665) that was released on November 6, 2019, against the Huawei Honor 10, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 970 and came out 19 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T
- Shows 46% longer battery life (108 vs 74 hours)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
- Has a 0.46 inch larger screen size
- Comes with 600 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3400 mAh
- Delivers 18% higher maximum brightness (592 against 503 nits)
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- The phone is 1-year and 7-months newer
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 10
- 30% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (216K versus 166K)
- Stereo speakers
- Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
- Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
- Weighs 47 grams less
- 10% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 346 and 315 points
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
60
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
48
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
63
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
54
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
71
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
58
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.3 inches
|5.84 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1080 x 2280 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|19.9:9
|PPI
|409 ppi
|432 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen to body ratio
|80.2%
|79.9%
|RGB color space
|99.3%
|-
|PWM
|Not detected
|Not detected
|Response time
|46.4 ms
|-
|Contrast
|1163:1
|1423:1
Design and build
|Height
|161.1 mm (6.34 inches)
|149.6 mm (5.89 inches)
|Width
|75.4 mm (2.97 inches)
|71.2 mm (2.8 inches)
|Thickness
|8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
|7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|200 gramm (7.05 oz)
|153 gramm (5.4 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Gray, Blue
|White, Black, Gray, Blue, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
|HiSilicon Kirin 970
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2360 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|- 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex A73
|Lithography process
|11 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 610
|Mali G72 MP12
|GPU clock
|600 MHz
|767 MHz
|FLOPS
|~273 GFLOPS
|~347 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|3, 4 GB
|4, 6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|1833 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|32, 64 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
315
Honor 10 +10%
346
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1360
Honor 10 +9%
1489
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
166132
Honor 10 +30%
216364
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10.0)
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|EMUI 9.1
|OS size
|8 GB
|13 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|3400 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|22.5 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 35 min)
|Yes (50% in 40 min)
|Full charging time
|2:05 hr
|2:00 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi Note 8T +26%
14:50 hr
11:50 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi Note 8T +26%
14:29 hr
11:37 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi Note 8T +29%
27:19 hr
21:14 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|4616 x 3464
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 120FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (720p)
|480 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|-
|Lenses
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (16 MP + 24 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX498 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV8856 (CMOS)
|-
|Monochrome lens
|-
|- 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.9 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8"
- Phase autofocus
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02A10 (CMOS)
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02A10 (CMOS)
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|13 megapixels
|24 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4224 x 3136
|5760 x 4312
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|28.21 mm
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|0.9 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.9"
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|18
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|November 2019
|April 2018
|Release date
|December 2019
|April 2018
|Launch price
|~ 187 USD
|~ 337 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.74 W/kg
|0.79 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.3 W/kg
|1.15 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, battery life, camera, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T. But if the performance and sound are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Honor 10.
