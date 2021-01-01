Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.3-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665) that was released on November 6, 2019, against the Huawei Honor 8C, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.