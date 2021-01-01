Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 8T vs Honor 8S – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T vs Huawei Honor 8S

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.3-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665) that was released on November 6, 2019, against the Huawei Honor 8S, which is powered by MediaTek Helio A22 and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T
  • 2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (166K versus 79K)
  • Has a 0.59 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 980 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3020 mAh
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • 39% higher pixel density (409 vs 295 PPI)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 8S
  • Weighs 54 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 8T
vs
Honor 8S

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.3 inches 5.71 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 720 x 1520 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19:9
PPI 409 ppi 295 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 80.2% 78.1%
Display tests
RGB color space 99.3% -
PWM Not detected -
Response time 46.4 ms -
Contrast 1163:1 -
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 8T
592 nits
Honor 8S
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 161.1 mm (6.34 inches) 147.1 mm (5.79 inches)
Width 75.4 mm (2.97 inches) 70.7 mm (2.78 inches)
Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 200 gramm (7.05 oz) 146 gramm (5.15 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Gray, Blue Black, Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear No
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 8T +3%
80.2%
Honor 8S
78.1%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T and Huawei Honor 8S in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 MediaTek Helio A22
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 4 (4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 11 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 600 MHz 660 MHz
FLOPS ~273 GFLOPS ~42.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory clock 1866 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi Note 8T +98%
315
Honor 8S
159
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 8T +152%
1360
Honor 8S
539
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi Note 8T +109%
166132
Honor 8S
79484

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0
ROM MIUI 12 EMUI 9.0
OS size 8 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 3020 mAh
Charge power 18 W -
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 35 min) No
Full charging time 2:05 hr 2:20 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi Note 8T
14:50 hr
Honor 8S
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi Note 8T
14:29 hr
Honor 8S
n/a
Talk (3G)
Redmi Note 8T
27:19 hr
Honor 8S
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) No
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 1 (13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV8856 (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02A10 (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02A10 (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 4224 x 3136 2560 x 1920
Aperture f/2.0 f/2
Focal length 28.21 mm -
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.9" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Active
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi Note 8T
87.2 dB
Honor 8S
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced November 2019 April 2019
Release date December 2019 April 2019
Launch price ~ 187 USD ~ 106 USD
SAR (head) 0.74 W/kg 0.5 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.3 W/kg 0.86 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
3 (75%)
1 (25%)
Total votes: 4

