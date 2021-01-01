Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.3-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665) that was released on November 6, 2019, against the Huawei Honor 9X Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 810 and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.