Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.3-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665) that was released on November 6, 2019, against the Huawei P20 Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 659 and came out 20 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.