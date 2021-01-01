Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.3-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665) that was released on November 6, 2019, against the Huawei P20 Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 970 and came out 20 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.