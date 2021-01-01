Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 8T vs Note 9 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T vs Meizu Note 9

Ксиаоми Редми Ноут 8T
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T
VS
Мейзу Ноте 9
Meizu Note 9

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.3-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665) that was released on November 6, 2019, against the Meizu Note 9, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T
  • Delivers 32% higher maximum brightness (592 against 450 nits)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • The phone is 8-months newer
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Meizu Note 9
  • 20% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (200K versus 166K)
  • Thinner bezels – 5.15% more screen real estate
  • 51% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 477 and 315 points
  • Weighs 30.3 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 8T
vs
Note 9

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.3 inches 6.2 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2244 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 18.7:9
PPI 409 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 80.2% 85.35%
Display tests
RGB color space 99.3% -
PWM Not detected -
Response time 46.4 ms -
Contrast 1163:1 -
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 8T +32%
592 nits
Note 9
450 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 161.1 mm (6.34 inches) 153.1 mm (6.03 inches)
Width 75.4 mm (2.97 inches) 74.4 mm (2.93 inches)
Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) 8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 200 gramm (7.05 oz) 169.7 gramm (5.99 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Metal
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Gray, Blue White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 8T
80.2%
Note 9 +6%
85.35%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T and Meizu Note 9 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 Qualcomm Snapdragon 675
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process 11 nanometers 11 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Adreno 612
GPU clock 600 MHz 700-750 MHz
FLOPS ~273 GFLOPS ~328.2 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi Note 8T
315
Note 9 +51%
477
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 8T +46%
1360
Note 9
930
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi Note 8T
166132
Note 9 +20%
200189

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0
ROM MIUI 12 Flyme 7.2
OS size 8 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 35 min) Yes, mCharge (50% in 38 min)
Full charging time 2:05 hr 1:50 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi Note 8T
14:50 hr
Note 9
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi Note 8T
14:29 hr
Note 9
n/a
Talk (3G)
Redmi Note 8T
27:19 hr
Note 9
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (48 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV8856 (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02A10 (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02A10 (CMOS)
- 5 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 4224 x 3136 5180 x 3880
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 28.21 mm -
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.9" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 12
5G support No -

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi Note 8T
87.2 dB
Note 9
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced November 2019 March 2019
Release date December 2019 March 2019
Launch price ~ 187 USD ~ 200 USD
SAR (head) 0.74 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.3 W/kg -
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, software, and camera are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T. But if the performance, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Meizu Note 9.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
6 (33.3%)
12 (66.7%)
Total votes: 18

