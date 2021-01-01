Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T vs Oppo A53
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.3-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665) that was released on November 6, 2019, against the Oppo A53, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 and came out 9 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T
- 52% higher pixel density (409 vs 269 PPI)
- Delivers 26% higher maximum brightness (610 against 483 nits)
- Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- 14% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (170K versus 148K)
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- 25% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 315 and 252 points
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Oppo A53
- Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- Stereo speakers
- Thinner bezels – 9% more screen real estate
- Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
- The phone is 9-months newer
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
65
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
38
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
86
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
51
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
75
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
61
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.3 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|720 x 1600 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|20:9
|PPI
|409 ppi
|269 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|90 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|80.2%
|89.2%
|RGB color space
|99.3%
|-
|PWM
|Not detected
|-
|Response time
|46.4 ms
|-
|Contrast
|1163:1
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|161.1 mm (6.34 inches)
|163.9 mm (6.45 inches)
|Width
|75.4 mm (2.97 inches)
|75.1 mm (2.96 inches)
|Thickness
|8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|200 gramm (7.05 oz)
|186 gramm (6.56 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Gray, Blue
|Black, Blue, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 460
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|1800 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 240 Silver
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 240 Gold
|Lithography process
|11 nanometers
|11 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 610
|Adreno 610
|GPU clock
|600 MHz
|600 MHz
|FLOPS
|~273 GFLOPS
|~273 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|3, 4 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|1804 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|32, 64 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi Note 8T +25%
315
252
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 8T +8%
1369
1264
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi Note 8T +14%
170026
148651
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 10
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|ColorOS 7.2
|OS size
|8 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 35 min)
|Yes (50% in 50 min)
|Full charging time
|2:05 hr
|1:55 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
14:50 hr
Watching videos (Player)
14:29 hr
Talk (3G)
27:19 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|4368 x 2912
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (720p)
|No
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|-
|Lenses
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV8856 (CMOS)
|-
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02A10 (CMOS)
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02A10 (CMOS)
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|13 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4224 x 3136
|3872 x 2592
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|28.21 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.9"
|1/3.06"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|LE, HID, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|No
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|12
|13
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Budget
|Announced
|November 2019
|August 2020
|Release date
|December 2019
|August 2020
|Launch price
|~ 187 USD
|~ 162 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.74 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.3 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the battery life, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Oppo A53. But if the software and camera are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T.
