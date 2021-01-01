Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 8T vs Oppo A53 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T vs Oppo A53

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.3-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665) that was released on November 6, 2019, against the Oppo A53, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 and came out 9 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T
  • 52% higher pixel density (409 vs 269 PPI)
  • Delivers 26% higher maximum brightness (610 against 483 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • 14% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (170K versus 148K)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • 25% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 315 and 252 points
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Oppo A53
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Stereo speakers
  • Thinner bezels – 9% more screen real estate
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
  • The phone is 9-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 8T
vs
Oppo A53

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.3 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 409 ppi 269 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 80.2% 89.2%
Display tests
RGB color space 99.3% -
PWM Not detected -
Response time 46.4 ms -
Contrast 1163:1 -
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 8T +26%
610 nits
Oppo A53
483 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 161.1 mm (6.34 inches) 163.9 mm (6.45 inches)
Width 75.4 mm (2.97 inches) 75.1 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 200 gramm (7.05 oz) 186 gramm (6.56 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Gray, Blue Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 8T
80.2%
Oppo A53 +11%
89.2%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T and Oppo A53 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 Qualcomm Snapdragon 460
Max. clock 2000 MHz 1800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 240 Silver
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 240 Gold
Lithography process 11 nanometers 11 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Adreno 610
GPU clock 600 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~273 GFLOPS ~273 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1804 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi Note 8T +25%
315
Oppo A53
252
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 8T +8%
1369
Oppo A53
1264
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi Note 8T +14%
170026
Oppo A53
148651

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10
ROM MIUI 12 ColorOS 7.2
OS size 8 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 35 min) Yes (50% in 50 min)
Full charging time 2:05 hr 1:55 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi Note 8T
14:50 hr
Oppo A53
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi Note 8T
14:29 hr
Oppo A53
n/a
Talk (3G)
Redmi Note 8T
27:19 hr
Oppo A53
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4368 x 2912
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) No
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.06", Omnivision OV13B
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV8856 (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02A10 (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02A10 (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4224 x 3136 3872 x 2592
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 28.21 mm -
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.9" 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 12 13
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi Note 8T
88.8 dB
Oppo A53
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced November 2019 August 2020
Release date December 2019 August 2020
Launch price ~ 187 USD ~ 162 USD
SAR (head) 0.74 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.3 W/kg -
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the battery life, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Oppo A53. But if the software and camera are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
2 (50%)
2 (50%)
Total votes: 4

