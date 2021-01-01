Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 8T vs F19 Pro – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.3-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665) that was released on November 6, 2019, against the Oppo F19 Pro, which is powered by Mediatek Helio P95 and came out 16 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Oppo F19 Pro
  • Delivers 31% higher maximum brightness (786 against 600 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • The phone is 1-year and 4-months newer
  • Comes with 310 mAh larger battery capacity: 4310 vs 4000 mAh
  • 20% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (193K versus 160K)
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Thinner bezels – 5% more screen real estate

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 8T
vs
F19 Pro

Display

Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED
Size 6.3 inches 6.43 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 409 ppi 409 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 80.2% 85.2%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.3% -
PWM Not detected -
Response time 46.4 ms -
Contrast 1163:1 -
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 8T
600 nits
F19 Pro +31%
786 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 161.1 mm (6.34 inches) 160.1 mm (6.3 inches)
Width 75.4 mm (2.97 inches) 73.2 mm (2.88 inches)
Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 200 gramm (7.05 oz) 172 gramm (6.07 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Gray, Blue Black, Silver
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 8T
80.2%
F19 Pro +6%
85.2%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T and Oppo F19 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 Mediatek Helio P95
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex A75
Lithography process 11 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 PowerVR GM9446
GPU clock 600 MHz 970 MHz
FLOPS ~273 GFLOPS ~124 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi Note 8T
312
F19 Pro +31%
408
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 8T
1347
F19 Pro +9%
1466
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Redmi Note 8T
142915
F19 Pro
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi Note 8T
160967
F19 Pro +20%
193155

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 11
ROM MIUI 12 ColorOS 11.1
OS size 8 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4310 mAh
Charge power 18 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 35 min) Yes, VOOC 4.0 (50% in 25 min)
Full charging time 2:05 hr 1:05 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi Note 8T
14:50 hr
F19 Pro
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi Note 8T
14:29 hr
F19 Pro
n/a
Talk (3G)
Redmi Note 8T
27:19 hr
F19 Pro
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 119°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Omnivision OV48B
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV8856 (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02A10 (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02A10 (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4224 x 3136 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.4
Focal length 28.21 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.9" 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes -
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi Note 8T
87.9 dB
F19 Pro
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced November 2019 March 2021
Release date December 2019 March 2021
Launch price ~ 187 USD -
SAR (head) 0.74 W/kg 1.44 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.3 W/kg 1.41 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo F19 Pro is definitely a better buy.

