Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.3-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665) that was released on November 6, 2019, against the Oppo Realme 6, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G90T and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.