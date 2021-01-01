Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 8T vs Realme C2 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T vs Oppo Realme C2

Ксиаоми Редми Ноут 8T
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T
VS
Оппо Реалми С2
Oppo Realme C2

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.3-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665) that was released on November 6, 2019, against the Oppo Realme C2, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P22 and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T
  • 2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (166K versus 78K)
  • 48% higher pixel density (409 vs 276 PPI)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme C2
  • Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification)
  • Weighs 34 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 8T
vs
Realme C2

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.3 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 720 x 1520 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 409 ppi 276 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen to body ratio 80.2% 80%
Display tests
RGB color space 99.3% -
PWM Not detected -
Response time 46.4 ms -
Contrast 1163:1 -
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 8T
592 nits
Realme C2
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 161.1 mm (6.34 inches) 154.4 mm (6.08 inches)
Width 75.4 mm (2.97 inches) 73.8 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 200 gramm (7.05 oz) 166 gramm (5.86 oz)
Waterproof No IPX4
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Gray, Blue Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear No
Screen to body ratio

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T and Oppo Realme C2 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 MediaTek Helio P22
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (8)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 11 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 600 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~273 GFLOPS ~41 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 2, 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory clock 1866 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 16, 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi Note 8T +106%
315
Realme C2
153
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 8T +106%
1360
Realme C2
661
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi Note 8T +112%
166132
Realme C2
78272

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0
ROM MIUI 12 ColorOS 6 Lite
OS size 8 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 35 min) No
Full charging time 2:05 hr 2:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi Note 8T
14:50 hr
Realme C2
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi Note 8T
14:29 hr
Realme C2
n/a
Talk (3G)
Redmi Note 8T
27:19 hr
Realme C2
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 80 FPS (480p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV8856 (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02A10 (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02A10 (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 4224 x 3136 2560 x 1920
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 28.21 mm -
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.9" 1/5"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi Note 8T
87.2 dB
Realme C2
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced November 2019 April 2019
Release date December 2019 May 2019
Launch price ~ 187 USD ~ 111 USD
SAR (head) 0.74 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.3 W/kg -
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Huawei Honor 10i and Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T
2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro and Note 8T
3. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S and Note 8T
4. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 and Note 8T
5. Xiaomi Redmi 8A and Note 8T
6. Xiaomi Redmi 8A and Oppo Realme C2
7. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro and Oppo Realme C2
8. Oppo A5s and Realme C2
9. Oppo Realme C3 and Realme C2
10. Vivo Y91c and Oppo Realme C2

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish