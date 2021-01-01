Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.3-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665) that was released on November 6, 2019, against the Oppo Realme C2, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P22 and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.