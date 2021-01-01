Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 8T vs Realme XT – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T vs Oppo Realme XT

Ксиаоми Редми Ноут 8T
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T
VS
Оппо Реалми ХТ
Oppo Realme XT

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.3-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665) that was released on November 6, 2019, against the Oppo Realme XT, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T
  • Shows 8% longer battery life (108 vs 100 hours)
  • Delivers 33% higher maximum brightness (592 against 444 nits)
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme XT
  • Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • 29% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (213K versus 166K)
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • 28% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 404 and 315 points
  • Weighs 17 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 8T
vs
Realme XT

Display

Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED
Size 6.3 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 409 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 80.2% 84.7%
Display tests
RGB color space 99.3% 98.9%
PWM Not detected 242 Hz
Response time 46.4 ms 4.2 ms
Contrast 1163:1 ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 8T +33%
592 nits
Realme XT
444 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 161.1 mm (6.34 inches) 158.7 mm (6.25 inches)
Width 75.4 mm (2.97 inches) 75.2 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) 8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 200 gramm (7.05 oz) 183 gramm (6.46 oz)
Waterproof No IPX4
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Gray, Blue White, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 8T
80.2%
Realme XT +6%
84.7%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T and Oppo Realme XT in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 Qualcomm Snapdragon 712
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
L3 cache - 1 MB
Lithography process 11 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Adreno 616
GPU clock 600 MHz 550 MHz
FLOPS ~273 GFLOPS ~310 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 4, 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi Note 8T
315
Realme XT +28%
404
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 8T
1360
Realme XT +10%
1490
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi Note 8T
166132
Realme XT +29%
213548

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 12 ColorOS 7
OS size 8 GB 10 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 35 min) Yes, VOOC Flash Charge 3.0 (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:05 hr 1:28 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi Note 8T +11%
14:50 hr
Realme XT
13:03 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi Note 8T
14:29 hr
Realme XT +14%
16:33 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi Note 8T
27:19 hr
Realme XT +12%
30:53 hr
Smartphone Battery Life Ranking (106th and 79th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 119°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung S5KGW1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV8856 (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02A10 (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02A10 (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4224 x 3136 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 28.21 mm -
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.9" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 12 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi Note 8T
87.2 dB
Realme XT +1%
88 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced November 2019 September 2019
Release date December 2019 September 2019
Launch price ~ 187 USD ~ 237 USD
SAR (head) 0.74 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.3 W/kg -
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, camera, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme XT. But if the software is more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
2 (33.3%)
4 (66.7%)
Total votes: 6

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
