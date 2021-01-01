Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 8T vs Reno 3 Pro – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T vs Oppo Reno 3 Pro

Ксиаоми Редми Ноут 8T
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T
VS
Оппо Рено 3 Pro
Oppo Reno 3 Pro

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.3-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665) that was released on November 6, 2019, against the Oppo Reno 3 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T
  • Shows 8% longer battery life (108 vs 100 hours)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Delivers 10% higher maximum brightness (592 against 538 nits)
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Oppo Reno 3 Pro
  • 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (327K versus 166K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Thinner bezels – 9.5% more screen real estate
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 765G
  • Stereo speakers
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 8T
vs
Reno 3 Pro

Display

Type IPS LCD AMOLED
Size 6.3 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 409 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen to body ratio 80.2% 89.7%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.3% 100%
PWM Not detected 328 Hz
Response time 46.4 ms 7 ms
Contrast 1163:1 ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 8T +10%
592 nits
Reno 3 Pro
538 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 161.1 mm (6.34 inches) 159.4 mm (6.28 inches)
Width 75.4 mm (2.97 inches) 72.4 mm (2.85 inches)
Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 200 gramm (7.05 oz) 171 gramm (6.03 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Gray, Blue Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
Redmi Note 8T
80.2%
Reno 3 Pro +12%
89.7%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T and Oppo Reno 3 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (1 + 1 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 475 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 1 core at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 475 Gold (Cortex-A76)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 475 Prime (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process 11 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Adreno 620
GPU clock 600 MHz 750 MHz
FLOPS ~273 GFLOPS ~582 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 256 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi Note 8T
315
Reno 3 Pro +90%
599
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 8T
1360
Reno 3 Pro +35%
1832
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi Note 8T
166132
Reno 3 Pro +97%
327333

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10.0
ROM MIUI 12 ColorOS 7
OS size 8 GB 30 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4020 mAh
Charge power 18 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 35 min) Yes, VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 (50% in 20 min)
Full charging time 2:05 hr 1:15 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi Note 8T +3%
14:50 hr
Reno 3 Pro
14:13 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi Note 8T
14:29 hr
Reno 3 Pro +13%
16:11 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi Note 8T
27:19 hr
Reno 3 Pro +8%
29:33 hr
Smartphones With Long Battery Life (106th and 72nd place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 115°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 13 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX586 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 53 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV8856 (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.2" (CMOS)
Monochrome lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02A10 (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02A10 (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4224 x 3136 6464 x 4864
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.4
Focal length 28.21 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.9" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 24
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi Note 8T +3%
87.2 dB
Reno 3 Pro
84.4 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced November 2019 December 2019
Release date December 2019 March 2020
Launch price ~ 187 USD ~ 625 USD
SAR (head) 0.74 W/kg 0.82 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.3 W/kg 1.29 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Reno 3 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Huawei Honor 10i vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T
2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T
3. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T
4. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T
5. Xiaomi Redmi 8A vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T
6. Huawei P30 Pro vs Oppo Reno 3 Pro
7. Xiaomi Mi Note 10 vs Oppo Reno 3 Pro
8. OnePlus 7T Pro vs Oppo Reno 3 Pro
9. Oppo Find X2 vs Oppo Reno 3 Pro

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish