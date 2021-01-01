Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.3-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665) that was released on November 6, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A01, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.