Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.3-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665) that was released on November 6, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A03, which is powered by Unisoc T606 and came out 25 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.