Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 8T vs Galaxy A20s – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T vs Samsung Galaxy A20s

Ксиаоми Редми Ноут 8T
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T
VS
Самсунг Галакси А20с
Samsung Galaxy A20s

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.3-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665) that was released on November 6, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A20s, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T
  • 58% higher pixel density (409 vs 259 PPI)
  • 51% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (166K versus 110K)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Delivers 54% higher maximum brightness (592 against 384 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A20s
  • Weighs 17 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 8T
vs
Galaxy A20s

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.3 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 720 x 1560 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19:9
PPI 409 ppi 259 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 80.2% 83.3%
Display tests
RGB color space 99.3% 94.5%
PWM Not detected -
Response time 46.4 ms 36 ms
Contrast 1163:1 914:1
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 8T +54%
592 nits
Galaxy A20s
384 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 161.1 mm (6.34 inches) 163.3 mm (6.43 inches)
Width 75.4 mm (2.97 inches) 77.5 mm (3.05 inches)
Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 200 gramm (7.05 oz) 183 gramm (6.46 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Gray, Blue Black, Blue, Green, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Redmi Note 8T
80.2%
Galaxy A20s +4%
83.3%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T and Samsung Galaxy A20s in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
Max. clock 2000 MHz 1800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (8)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 8 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 11 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Adreno 506
GPU clock 600 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~273 GFLOPS ~124 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1333 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 32 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi Note 8T +116%
315
Galaxy A20s
146
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 8T +52%
1360
Galaxy A20s
894
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi Note 8T +51%
166132
Galaxy A20s
110084

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 12 One UI 2.0
OS size 8 GB 11 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 35 min) Yes (50% in 40 min)
Full charging time 2:05 hr 2:20 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi Note 8T
14:50 hr
Galaxy A20s
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi Note 8T
14:29 hr
Galaxy A20s
n/a
Talk (3G)
Redmi Note 8T
27:19 hr
Galaxy A20s
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 123°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (13 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV8856 (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02A10 (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02A10 (CMOS)
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4224 x 3136 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 28.21 mm -
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.9" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 720p при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi Note 8T +8%
87.2 dB
Galaxy A20s
80.8 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced November 2019 September 2019
Release date December 2019 October 2019
Launch price ~ 187 USD ~ 175 USD
SAR (head) 0.74 W/kg 0.35 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.3 W/kg 0.83 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
6 (85.7%)
1 (14.3%)
Total votes: 7

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T and Xiaomi Redmi Note 7
2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T and Xiaomi Mi A3
3. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T and Samsung Galaxy A51
4. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T and Samsung Galaxy A30s
5. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T and Huawei Honor 9X
6. Samsung Galaxy A20s and Xiaomi Mi A3
7. Samsung Galaxy A20s and Samsung Galaxy A31
8. Samsung Galaxy A20s and Samsung Galaxy A20e
9. Samsung Galaxy A20s and Xiaomi Redmi Note 8
10. Samsung Galaxy A20s and Samsung Galaxy M21

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish