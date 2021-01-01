Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 8T vs Galaxy A21s – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T vs Samsung Galaxy A21s

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.3-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665) that was released on November 6, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A21s, which is powered by Exynos 850 and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T
  • 55% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (166K versus 106K)
  • 51% higher pixel density (409 vs 270 PPI)
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Delivers 21% higher maximum brightness (592 against 489 nits)
  • 68% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 315 and 188 points
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A21s
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • Shows 10% longer battery life (119 vs 108 hours)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 850
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • The phone is 7-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 8T
vs
Galaxy A21s

Display

Type IPS LCD PLS TFT
Size 6.3 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 409 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 80.2% 82.8%
Display tests
RGB color space 99.3% 88.4%
PWM Not detected 500 Hz
Response time 46.4 ms 30.4 ms
Contrast 1163:1 1500:1
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 8T +21%
592 nits
Galaxy A21s
489 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 161.1 mm (6.34 inches) 163.6 mm (6.44 inches)
Width 75.4 mm (2.97 inches) 75.3 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 200 gramm (7.05 oz) 192 gramm (6.77 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Gray, Blue Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Redmi Note 8T
80.2%
Galaxy A21s +3%
82.8%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T and Samsung Galaxy A21s in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 Samsung Exynos 850
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (8)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
Lithography process 11 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Mali-G52 MP6
GPU clock 600 MHz 820 MHz
FLOPS ~273 GFLOPS ~26 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi Note 8T +68%
315
Galaxy A21s
188
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 8T +24%
1360
Galaxy A21s
1093
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi Note 8T +55%
166132
Galaxy A21s
106989

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10
ROM MIUI 12 One UI 2,0
OS size 8 GB 12 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 35 min) Yes (50% in 60 min)
Full charging time 2:05 hr 2:10 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi Note 8T
14:50 hr
Galaxy A21s +24%
18:02 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi Note 8T
14:29 hr
Galaxy A21s +21%
17:29 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi Note 8T
27:19 hr
Galaxy A21s +45%
39:38 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) No
Angle of widest lens 120° 123°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV8856 (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02A10 (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02A10 (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4224 x 3136 4128 x 3096
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 28.21 mm -
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.9" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 13
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi Note 8T +11%
87.2 dB
Galaxy A21s
78.8 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced November 2019 May 2020
Release date December 2019 June 2020
Launch price ~ 187 USD ~ 200 USD
SAR (head) 0.74 W/kg 0.23 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.3 W/kg 1.38 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, and camera are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T. But if the battery life, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A21s.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
54 (62.8%)
32 (37.2%)
Total votes: 86

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
