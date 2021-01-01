Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.3-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665) that was released on November 6, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy M12, which is powered by Exynos 850 and came out 13 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.