Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.3-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665) that was released on November 6, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy S10e, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 9820 and came out 9 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.