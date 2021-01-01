Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 8T vs Galaxy S10e – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T vs Samsung Galaxy S10e

Ксиаоми Редми Ноут 8T
VS
Самсунг Галакси S10е
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T
Samsung Galaxy S10e

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.3-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665) that was released on November 6, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy S10e, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 9820 and came out 9 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T
  • Comes with 900 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3100 mAh
  • Shows 30% longer battery life (108 vs 83 hours)
  • Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size
  • The phone is 9-months newer
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S10e
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 2.5x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (405K versus 160K)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to 9W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Stereo speakers
  • Delivers 19% higher maximum brightness (699 against 587 nits)
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 8T
vs
Galaxy S10e

Display

Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED
Size 6.3 inches 5.8 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2280 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19:9
PPI 409 ppi 438 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 80.2% 83.3%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.3% 97.5%
PWM Not detected 232 Hz
Response time 46.4 ms 6 ms
Contrast 1163:1 ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 8T
587 nits
Galaxy S10e +19%
699 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 161.1 mm (6.34 inches) 142.2 mm (5.6 inches)
Width 75.4 mm (2.97 inches) 69.9 mm (2.75 inches)
Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 200 gramm (7.05 oz) 150 gramm (5.29 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Gray, Blue Black, Blue, Green, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 8T
80.2%
Galaxy S10e +4%
83.3%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T and Samsung Galaxy S10e in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9820
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2730 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A75
- 2 cores at 2.7 GHz: Mongoose
L3 cache - 2 MB
Lithography process 11 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Mali G76 MP12
GPU clock 600 MHz 720 MHz
FLOPS ~273 GFLOPS ~943 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi Note 8T
314
Galaxy S10e +139%
749
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 8T
1350
Galaxy S10e +43%
1924
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Redmi Note 8T
142111
Galaxy S10e +138%
337790
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi Note 8T
160914
Galaxy S10e +152%
405386
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM MIUI 12 One UI 3.0
OS size 8 GB 20.2 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 3100 mAh
Charge power 18 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes, Qi/PMA (9 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (50% in 35 min) Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (40% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:05 hr 1:35 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi Note 8T +32%
14:50 hr
Galaxy S10e
11:01 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi Note 8T
14:29 hr
Galaxy S10e +6%
15:16 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi Note 8T +33%
27:19 hr
Galaxy S10e
20:42 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 123°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV8856 (CMOS)
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3P9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Optical stabilization
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02A10 (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02A10 (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 10 megapixels
Image resolution 4224 x 3136 4320 x 2432
Aperture f/2.0 f/1.9
Focal length 28.21 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1.22 microns
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.9" 1/2.65"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1440p при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 12 20
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi Note 8T +6%
87.9 dB
Galaxy S10e
83 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced November 2019 February 2019
Release date December 2019 March 2019
Launch price ~ 187 USD ~ 712 USD
SAR (head) 0.74 W/kg 0.582 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.3 W/kg 1.575 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S10e is definitely a better buy.

