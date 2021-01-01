Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.3-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665) that was released on November 6, 2019, against the Vivo V17 Neo, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P65 and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.