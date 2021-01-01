Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 8T vs V17 Neo – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T vs Vivo V17 Neo

Ксиаоми Редми Ноут 8T
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T
VS
Виво В17 Нео
Vivo V17 Neo

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.3-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665) that was released on November 6, 2019, against the Vivo V17 Neo, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P65 and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Vivo V17 Neo
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4000 mAh
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Weighs 21 grams less
  • 8% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 341 and 315 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 8T
vs
V17 Neo

Display

Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED
Size 6.3 inches 6.38 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 409 ppi 404 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 80.2% 83.3%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.3% -
PWM Not detected -
Response time 46.4 ms -
Contrast 1163:1 -
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 8T
592 nits
V17 Neo
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 161.1 mm (6.34 inches) 159.5 mm (6.28 inches)
Width 75.4 mm (2.97 inches) 75.2 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 200 gramm (7.05 oz) 179 gramm (6.31 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Gray, Blue White, Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
Redmi Note 8T
80.2%
V17 Neo +4%
83.3%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T and Vivo V17 Neo in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 MediaTek Helio P65
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 11 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Arm Mali-G52 2EEMC2
GPU clock 600 MHz 820 MHz
FLOPS ~273 GFLOPS ~56.4 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1800 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi Note 8T
315
V17 Neo +8%
341
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 8T +7%
1360
V17 Neo
1267
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi Note 8T
166132
V17 Neo +9%
180825

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0
ROM MIUI 12 Funtouch 9
OS size 8 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 35 min) Yes (60% in 45 min)
Full charging time 2:05 hr 1:45 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi Note 8T
14:50 hr
V17 Neo
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi Note 8T
14:29 hr
V17 Neo
n/a
Talk (3G)
Redmi Note 8T
27:19 hr
V17 Neo
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (16 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX499 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV8856 (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02A10 (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02A10 (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4224 x 3136 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 28.21 mm -
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.9" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 6
5G support No -

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi Note 8T
87.2 dB
V17 Neo
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced November 2019 September 2019
Release date December 2019 November 2019
Launch price ~ 187 USD ~ 250 USD
SAR (head) 0.74 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.3 W/kg -
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the software, camera, connectivity, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Vivo V17 Neo.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
4 (50%)
4 (50%)
Total votes: 8

