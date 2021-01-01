Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T vs Vivo Y53s VS Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T Vivo Y53s Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.3-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665) that was released on November 6, 2019, against the Vivo Y53s, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 and came out 20 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T Delivers 34% higher maximum brightness (597 against 446 nits)

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB

Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Slow-motion recording at 240FPS

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Vivo Y53s Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh

Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

29% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (246K versus 189K)

The phone is 1-year and 8-months newer

More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10

Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 480

22% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 381 and 312 points

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T Price Vivo Y53s Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.3 inches 6.58 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2408 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9 PPI 409 ppi 401 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz HDR support No No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 80.2% 84.5% Display tests RGB color space 99.3% - PWM Not detected - Response time 46.4 ms - Contrast 1163:1 - Max. Brightness Redmi Note 8T +34% 597 nits Vivo Y53s 446 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 161.1 mm (6.34 inches) 164 mm (6.46 inches) Width 75.4 mm (2.97 inches) 75.3 mm (2.96 inches) Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 200 gramm (7.05 oz) 189 gramm (6.67 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Gray, Blue Black, Silver, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Redmi Note 8T 80.2% Vivo Y53s +5% 84.5%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T and Vivo Y53s in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)

- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73) - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 460 Silver

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 460 Gold Lithography process 11 nanometers 8 nanometers Graphics Adreno 610 Adreno 619 GPU clock 600 MHz 825 MHz FLOPS ~273 GFLOPS ~468 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 3, 4 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 32, 64 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB - Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Redmi Note 8T 312 Vivo Y53s +22% 381 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Redmi Note 8T +5% 1365 Vivo Y53s 1306 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Redmi Note 8T 189994 Vivo Y53s +29% 246022 CPU 68240 65039 GPU 33711 54320 Memory 34851 50917 UX 54044 76732 Total score 189994 246022 3DMark Wild Life Performance Redmi Note 8T 216 Vivo Y53s n/a Stability 99% - Graphics test 1 FPS - Graphics score 216 - PCMark 3.0 score 6367 - Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 11 ROM MIUI 12 OriginOS 1.0 OS size 8 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 4000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 18 W 18 W Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (50% in 35 min) Yes (70% in 66 min) Full charging time 2:05 hr 1:46 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) Redmi Note 8T 14:50 hr Vivo Y53s n/a Watching videos (Player) Redmi Note 8T 14:29 hr Vivo Y53s n/a Talk (3G) Redmi Note 8T 27:19 hr Vivo Y53s n/a

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 10120 x 6328 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° - Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (64 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.97" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV8856 (CMOS)

- Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02A10 (CMOS)

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02A10 (CMOS)

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 13 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 4224 x 3136 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0 Focal length 28.21 mm - Pixel size 1.12 microns - Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.9" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Depends on the region Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 12 15 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos No No Speakers test Max. loudness Redmi Note 8T 87.9 dB Vivo Y53s n/a

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced November 2019 June 2021 Release date December 2019 June 2021 SAR (head) 0.74 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.3 W/kg - Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Vivo Y53s is definitely a better buy.