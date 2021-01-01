Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 8T vs Mi 10 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T vs Mi 10

Ксиаоми Редми Ноут 8T
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T
VS
Ксиаоми Ми 10
Xiaomi Mi 10

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.3-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665) that was released on November 6, 2019, against the Xiaomi Mi 10, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 10
  • 3.4x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (558K versus 166K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Comes with 780 mAh larger battery capacity: 4780 vs 4000 mAh
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Delivers 43% higher maximum brightness (846 against 592 nits)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 30W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Thinner bezels – 9.6% more screen real estate
  • Has a 0.37 inch larger screen size
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 8T
vs
Mi 10

Display

Type IPS LCD AMOLED
Size 6.3 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 409 ppi 386 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 80.2% 89.8%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.3% 98.8%
PWM Not detected 362 Hz
Response time 46.4 ms 3 ms
Contrast 1163:1 ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 8T
592 nits
Mi 10 +43%
846 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 161.1 mm (6.34 inches) 162.6 mm (6.4 inches)
Width 75.4 mm (2.97 inches) 74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) 9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 200 gramm (7.05 oz) 208 gramm (7.34 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Gray, Blue Gray, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 8T
80.2%
Mi 10 +12%
89.8%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T and Xiaomi Mi 10 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 11 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Adreno 650
GPU clock 600 MHz 587 MHz
FLOPS ~273 GFLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 1866 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 256 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 3.0
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi Note 8T
315
Mi 10 +178%
875
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 8T
1360
Mi 10 +138%
3240
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi Note 8T
166132
Mi 10 +236%
558564

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11.0)
ROM MIUI 12 MIUI 12
OS size 8 GB 19 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4780 mAh
Charge power 18 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (30 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (50% in 35 min) Yes (70% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:05 hr 1:20 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi Note 8T
14:50 hr
Mi 10 +5%
15:24 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi Note 8T
14:29 hr
Mi 10 +49%
21:29 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi Note 8T +2%
27:19 hr
Mi 10
26:53 hr
Smartphones With Long Battery Life (106th and 26th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 12000 x 9000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No Up to 30FPS
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 123°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (108 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung Bright S5KHMX (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV8856 (CMOS)
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02A10 (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02A10 (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 4224 x 3136 -
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 28.21 mm -
Pixel size 1.12 microns 0.9 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.9" 1/3"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 22
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi Note 8T +5%
87.2 dB
Mi 10
82.8 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced November 2019 February 2020
Release date December 2019 June 2020
Launch price ~ 187 USD ~ 875 USD
SAR (head) 0.74 W/kg 0.69 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.3 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi 10 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
3 (75%)
1 (25%)
Total votes: 4

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
