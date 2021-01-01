Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.3-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665) that was released on November 6, 2019, against the Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.