Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T vs Mi 8 Lite
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.3-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665) that was released on November 6, 2019, against the Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 and came out 13 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T
- Shows 40% longer battery life (108 vs 77 hours)
- Delivers 26% higher maximum brightness (592 against 468 nits)
- Comes with 650 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3350 mAh
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 665
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite
- Weighs 31 grams less
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.3 inches
|6.26 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1080 x 2280 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|19:9
|PPI
|409 ppi
|403 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|80.2%
|82.5%
|RGB color space
|99.3%
|99.9%
|PWM
|Not detected
|2358 Hz
|Response time
|46.4 ms
|46.2 ms
|Contrast
|1163:1
|1276:1
Design and build
|Height
|161.1 mm (6.34 inches)
|156.4 mm (6.16 inches)
|Width
|75.4 mm (2.97 inches)
|75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
|Thickness
|8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
|7.5 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|200 gramm (7.05 oz)
|169 gramm (5.96 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Gray, Blue
|Black, Gold, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|- 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|Lithography process
|11 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 610
|Adreno 512
|GPU clock
|600 MHz
|850 MHz
|FLOPS
|~273 GFLOPS
|~217 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|3, 4 GB
|4, 6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|32, 64 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 256 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
315
Mi 8 Lite +6%
334
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1360
Mi 8 Lite +5%
1425
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
166132
Mi 8 Lite +7%
177172
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|MIUI 12
|OS size
|8 GB
|16 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|3350 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 35 min)
|Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|2:05 hr
|1:27 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi Note 8T +42%
14:50 hr
10:24 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi Note 8T +41%
14:29 hr
10:15 hr
Talk (3G)
27:19 hr
Mi 8 Lite +9%
29:59 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 120FPS
|Up to 120FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|-
|Lenses
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (12 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV8856 (CMOS)
|-
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02A10 (CMOS)
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02A10 (CMOS)
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|13 megapixels
|24 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4224 x 3136
|5760 x 4312
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|28.21 mm
|22 mm
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|0.9 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.9"
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|No
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|18
|5G support
|No
|-
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|November 2019
|September 2018
|Release date
|December 2019
|September 2018
|Launch price
|~ 187 USD
|~ 187 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.74 W/kg
|0.749 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.3 W/kg
|1.585 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, battery life, camera, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T. But if the performance and design are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite.
