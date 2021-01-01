Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 8T vs Mi 8 Lite – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T vs Mi 8 Lite

Ксиаоми Редми Ноут 8T
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T
VS
Ксиаоми Ми 8 Лайт
Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.3-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665) that was released on November 6, 2019, against the Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 and came out 13 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T
  • Shows 40% longer battery life (108 vs 77 hours)
  • Delivers 26% higher maximum brightness (592 against 468 nits)
  • Comes with 650 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3350 mAh
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 665
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite
  • Weighs 31 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 8T
vs
Mi 8 Lite

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.3 inches 6.26 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2280 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19:9
PPI 409 ppi 403 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 80.2% 82.5%
Display tests
RGB color space 99.3% 99.9%
PWM Not detected 2358 Hz
Response time 46.4 ms 46.2 ms
Contrast 1163:1 1276:1
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 8T +26%
592 nits
Mi 8 Lite
468 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 161.1 mm (6.34 inches) 156.4 mm (6.16 inches)
Width 75.4 mm (2.97 inches) 75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) 7.5 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 200 gramm (7.05 oz) 169 gramm (5.96 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Gray, Blue Black, Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 8T
80.2%
Mi 8 Lite +3%
82.5%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T and Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 11 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Adreno 512
GPU clock 600 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~273 GFLOPS ~217 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi Note 8T
315
Mi 8 Lite +6%
334
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 8T
1360
Mi 8 Lite +5%
1425
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi Note 8T
166132
Mi 8 Lite +7%
177172

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 12 MIUI 12
OS size 8 GB 16 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 3350 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 35 min) Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:05 hr 1:27 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi Note 8T +42%
14:50 hr
Mi 8 Lite
10:24 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi Note 8T +41%
14:29 hr
Mi 8 Lite
10:15 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi Note 8T
27:19 hr
Mi 8 Lite +9%
29:59 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV8856 (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02A10 (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02A10 (CMOS)
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 4224 x 3136 5760 x 4312
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 28.21 mm 22 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 0.9 microns
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.9" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 18
5G support No -

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi Note 8T +2%
87.2 dB
Mi 8 Lite
85.1 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced November 2019 September 2018
Release date December 2019 September 2018
Launch price ~ 187 USD ~ 187 USD
SAR (head) 0.74 W/kg 0.749 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.3 W/kg 1.585 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, battery life, camera, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T. But if the performance and design are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
10 (41.7%)
14 (58.3%)
Total votes: 24

