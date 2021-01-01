Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 8T vs Mi 9T Pro – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T vs Mi 9T Pro

Ксиаоми Редми Ноут 8T
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T
VS
Ксиаоми Ми 9Т Про
Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.3-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665) that was released on November 6, 2019, against the Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 256GB
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro
  • 2.6x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (436K versus 166K)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 855
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Thinner bezels – 5.9% more screen real estate
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
  • 2x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 634 and 315 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 8T
vs
Mi 9T Pro

Display

Type IPS LCD AMOLED
Size 6.3 inches 6.39 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 409 ppi 403 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen to body ratio 80.2% 86.1%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.3% 142.2%
PWM Not detected 223 Hz
Response time 46.4 ms 6.5 ms
Contrast 1163:1 ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 8T
592 nits
Mi 9T Pro +7%
635 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 161.1 mm (6.34 inches) 156.7 mm (6.17 inches)
Width 75.4 mm (2.97 inches) 74.3 mm (2.93 inches)
Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 200 gramm (7.05 oz) 191 gramm (6.74 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Gray, Blue White, Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
Redmi Note 8T
80.2%
Mi 9T Pro +7%
86.1%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T and Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
L3 cache - 2 MB
Lithography process 11 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Adreno 640
GPU clock 600 MHz 585 MHz
FLOPS ~273 GFLOPS ~899 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi Note 8T
315
Mi 9T Pro +101%
634
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 8T
1360
Mi 9T Pro +92%
2609
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi Note 8T
166132
Mi 9T Pro +162%
436032

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 12 MIUI 12
OS size 8 GB 19 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 27 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 35 min) Yes, Quick Charge 4+ (30% in 20 min)
Full charging time 2:05 hr 1:30 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi Note 8T +9%
14:50 hr
Mi 9T Pro
13:33 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi Note 8T
14:29 hr
Mi 9T Pro +42%
20:33 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi Note 8T
27:19 hr
Mi 9T Pro +22%
33:23 hr
Phones With the Best Battery Life (106th and 32nd place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 124°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 53 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV8856
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV8856 (CMOS)
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02A10 (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02A10 (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 4224 x 3136 5184 x 3880
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 28.21 mm 18 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.9" 1/3.4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 20
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi Note 8T
87.2 dB
Mi 9T Pro
87.2 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced November 2019 May 2019
Release date December 2019 June 2019
Launch price ~ 187 USD ~ 387 USD
SAR (head) 0.74 W/kg 1.3 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.3 W/kg 1.51 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
2 (28.6%)
5 (71.4%)
Total votes: 7

