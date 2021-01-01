Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 8T vs Poco M2 Pro – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T vs Poco M2 Pro

Ксиаоми Редми Ноут 8T
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T
VS
Ксиаоми Поко М2 Про
Xiaomi Poco M2 Pro

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.3-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665) that was released on November 6, 2019, against the Xiaomi Poco M2 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G and came out 9 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T
  • Delivers 32% higher maximum brightness (592 against 450 nits)
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco M2 Pro
  • Water-resistant body (IPX4 classification)
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • 59% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (263K versus 166K)
  • Has a 0.37 inch larger screen size
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 720G
  • 83% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 576 and 315 points
  • The phone is 9-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 8T
vs
Poco M2 Pro

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.3 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 409 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen to body ratio 80.2% 84.5%
Display tests
RGB color space 99.3% -
PWM Not detected -
Response time 46.4 ms -
Contrast 1163:1 -
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 8T +32%
592 nits
Poco M2 Pro
450 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 161.1 mm (6.34 inches) 165.7 mm (6.52 inches)
Width 75.4 mm (2.97 inches) 76.6 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 200 gramm (7.05 oz) 209 gramm (7.37 oz)
Waterproof No IPX4
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Gray, Blue Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen to body ratio
Redmi Note 8T
80.2%
Poco M2 Pro +5%
84.5%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T and Xiaomi Poco M2 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
L3 cache - 1 MB
Lithography process 11 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Adreno 618
GPU clock 600 MHz 400 MHz
FLOPS ~273 GFLOPS ~386 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi Note 8T
315
Poco M2 Pro +83%
576
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 8T
1360
Poco M2 Pro +31%
1784
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi Note 8T
166132
Poco M2 Pro +59%
263822

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10
ROM MIUI 12 MIUI 12
OS size 8 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 35 min) Yes (70% in 35 min)
Full charging time 2:05 hr 1:20 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi Note 8T
14:50 hr
Poco M2 Pro
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi Note 8T
14:29 hr
Poco M2 Pro
n/a
Talk (3G)
Redmi Note 8T
27:19 hr
Poco M2 Pro
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 119°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV8856 (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Omnivision OV8856
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02A10 (CMOS)
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02A10 (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4224 x 3136 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.5
Focal length 28.21 mm -
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.9" 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced November 2019 July 2020
Release date December 2019 July 2020
Launch price ~ 187 USD ~ 225 USD
SAR (head) 0.74 W/kg 0.91 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.3 W/kg 0.56 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco M2 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T vs Note 7
2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T vs Mi A3
3. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T vs Samsung Galaxy A51
4. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T vs Samsung Galaxy A30s
5. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T vs Huawei Honor 9X
6. Xiaomi Poco M2 Pro vs Redmi Note 8 Pro
7. Xiaomi Poco M2 Pro vs Redmi Note 9 Pro
8. Xiaomi Poco M2 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy M31s
9. Xiaomi Poco M2 Pro vs Oppo Realme 6 Pro
10. Xiaomi Poco M2 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy M51

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish