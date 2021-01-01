Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 8T vs Poco M4 Pro 5G – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T vs Poco M4 Pro 5G

Ксиаоми Редми Ноут 8T
VS
Ксиаоми Поко М4 Про 5G
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T
Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.3-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665) that was released on November 6, 2019, against the Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 810 and came out 25 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Delivers 18% higher maximum brightness (597 against 508 nits)
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • 86% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (354K versus 189K)
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Shows 14% longer battery life (123 vs 108 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
  • The phone is 2-years and 1-month newer
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 810
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 8T
vs
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.3 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 409 ppi 399 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 80.2% 84.8%
Display features - - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 99.3% -
PWM Not detected -
Response time 46.4 ms -
Contrast 1163:1 -
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 8T +18%
597 nits
Poco M4 Pro 5G
508 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 161.1 mm (6.34 inches) 163.56 mm (6.44 inches)
Width 75.4 mm (2.97 inches) 75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) 8.75 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 200 gramm (7.05 oz) 195 gramm (6.88 oz)
Waterproof No IP53
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Gray, Blue Black, Blue, Orange
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 8T
80.2%
Poco M4 Pro 5G +6%
84.8%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T and Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 MediaTek Dimensity 810
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache - 2 MB
Lithography process 11 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Mali-G57 MC2
GPU clock 600 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~273 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 8T
1365
Poco M4 Pro 5G +31%
1782
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi Note 8T
189994
Poco M4 Pro 5G +86%
354173
CPU 68240 104318
GPU 33711 83801
Memory 34851 69450
UX 54044 97449
Total score 189994 354173
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Redmi Note 8T
216
Poco M4 Pro 5G +470%
1232
Stability 99% 99%
Graphics test 1 FPS 7 FPS
Graphics score 216 1232
PCMark 3.0 score 6367 8880
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 11
ROM MIUI 12 MIUI 12.5
OS size 8 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 35 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:05 hr 1:07 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi Note 8T
14:50 hr
Poco M4 Pro 5G +27%
18:47 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi Note 8T
14:29 hr
Poco M4 Pro 5G +14%
16:31 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi Note 8T
27:19 hr
Poco M4 Pro 5G +22%
33:26 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 -
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 120° 119°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP + 8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV8856 (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02A10 (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02A10 (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4224 x 3136 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.45
Focal length 28.21 mm -
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.9" 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 12 -
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced November 2019 November 2021
Release date December 2019 November 2021
SAR (head) 0.74 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.3 W/kg -
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (20%)
4 (80%)
Total votes: 5

