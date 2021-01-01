Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 8T vs Poco X3 Pro – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.3-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665) that was released on November 6, 2019, against the Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 and came out 17 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T
  • Delivers 14% higher maximum brightness (611 against 537 nits)
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro
  • 2.7x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (454K versus 168K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Comes with 1160 mAh larger battery capacity: 5160 vs 4000 mAh
  • Has a 0.37 inch larger screen size
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 860
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 8T
vs
Poco X3 Pro

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.3 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 409 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 80.2% 84.6%
Display tests
RGB color space 99.3% -
PWM Not detected -
Response time 46.4 ms -
Contrast 1163:1 -
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 8T +14%
611 nits
Poco X3 Pro
537 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 161.1 mm (6.34 inches) 165.3 mm (6.51 inches)
Width 75.4 mm (2.97 inches) 76.8 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) 9.4 mm (0.37 inches)
Weight 200 gramm (7.05 oz) 215 gramm (7.58 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Gray, Blue Black, Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 8T
80.2%
Poco X3 Pro +5%
84.6%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T and Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 Qualcomm Snapdragon 860
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2960 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.96 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
Lithography process 11 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Adreno 640
GPU clock 600 MHz -
FLOPS ~273 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi Note 8T
315
Poco X3 Pro +133%
735
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 8T
1390
Poco X3 Pro +89%
2622
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi Note 8T
168255
Poco X3 Pro +170%
454734

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 11
ROM MIUI 12 MIUI 12
OS size 8 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 5160 mAh
Charge power 18 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 35 min) Yes (55% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:05 hr 1:15 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi Note 8T
14:50 hr
Poco X3 Pro +17%
17:03 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi Note 8T +24%
14:29 hr
Poco X3 Pro
11:49 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi Note 8T
27:19 hr
Poco X3 Pro +19%
32:44 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV8856 (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02A10 (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02A10 (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 4224 x 3136 5480 x 3648
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 28.21 mm 25 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.9" 1/3.4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 12 20
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced November 2019 March 2021
Release date December 2019 March 2021
Launch price ~ 187 USD ~ 238 USD
SAR (head) 0.74 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.3 W/kg -
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro is definitely a better buy.

