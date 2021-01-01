Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 8T vs Redmi Note 7 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T vs Note 7

Ксиаоми Редми Ноут 8T
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T
VS
Ксиаоми Редми Ноут 7
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.3-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665) that was released on November 6, 2019, against the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 and came out 10 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Delivers 24% higher maximum brightness (592 against 477 nits)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 665
  • The phone is 10-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 8T
vs
Redmi Note 7

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.3 inches 6.3 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 409 ppi 409 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen to body ratio 80.2% 81.4%
Display tests
RGB color space 99.3% 99.3%
PWM Not detected 2336 Hz
Response time 46.4 ms 43.2 ms
Contrast 1163:1 1639:1
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 8T +24%
592 nits
Redmi Note 7
477 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 161.1 mm (6.34 inches) 159.2 mm (6.27 inches)
Width 75.4 mm (2.97 inches) 75.2 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 200 gramm (7.05 oz) 186 gramm (6.56 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Gray, Blue Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Redmi Note 8T
80.2%
Redmi Note 7 +1%
81.4%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T and Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 11 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Adreno 512
GPU clock 600 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~273 GFLOPS ~217 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 32, 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 256 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 8T
1360
Redmi Note 7 +4%
1417
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi Note 8T
166132
Redmi Note 7 +3%
170589

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 12 MIUI 12
OS size 8 GB 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 35 min) Yes, Quick Charge 4 (60% in 50 min)
Full charging time 2:05 hr 1:50 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi Note 8T +3%
14:50 hr
Redmi Note 7
14:04 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi Note 8T +1%
14:29 hr
Redmi Note 7
14:12 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi Note 8T
27:19 hr
Redmi Note 7 +19%
32:35 hr
Smartphones With Long Battery Life (106th and 86th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (48 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV8856 (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02A10 (CMOS)
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02A10 (CMOS)
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K5E8 (ISOCELL CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4224 x 3136 4160 x 3120
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 28.21 mm -
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.9" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 12 13
5G support No -

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi Note 8T +1%
87.2 dB
Redmi Note 7
86.6 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced November 2019 January 2019
Release date December 2019 January 2019
Launch price ~ 187 USD ~ 175 USD
SAR (head) 0.74 W/kg 0.59 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.3 W/kg 1.27 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T. It has a better display and camera.

