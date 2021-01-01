Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.3-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 665) that was released on November 6, 2019, against the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 and came out 10 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.