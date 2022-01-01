Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G vs Samsung Galaxy A32
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G) that was released on November 26, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy A32, which is powered by Mediatek Helio G80 and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G
- Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
- 2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (413K versus 199K)
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Stereo speakers
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 750G
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A32
- Delivers 81% higher maximum brightness (818 against 452 nits)
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- Weighs 31 grams less
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.67 inches
|6.4 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|411 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|90 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.6%
|84.6%
|Display features
|-
|- Always-On Display
Design and build
|Height
|165.4 mm (6.51 inches)
|158.9 mm (6.26 inches)
|Width
|76.8 mm (3.02 inches)
|73.6 mm (2.9 inches)
|Thickness
|9 mm (0.35 inches)
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|215 gramm (7.58 oz)
|184 gramm (6.49 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP53
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Gray, Blue, Green
|White, Black, Blue, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G
|Mediatek Helio G80
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
|Lithography process
|8 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 619
|Mali-G52 MP2
|GPU clock
|825 MHz
|950 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~54.6 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|4, 6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1866 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 1024 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G +77%
625
353
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G +42%
1828
1291
|CPU
|124095
|66922
|GPU
|85918
|37068
|Memory
|84112
|41037
|UX
|115982
|54137
|Total score
|413361
|199471
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|Android 11
|ROM
|MIUI 12.5 Enhanced
|One UI 3.1
|OS size
|-
|18.6 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4820 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|33 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 25 min)
|Yes (25% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:00 hr
|2:19 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
16:12 hr
Watching videos (Player)
17:49 hr
Talk (3G)
33:26 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|108 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|12032 x 9024
|9216 x 6912
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|120 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|118°
|123°
|Lenses
|4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", ISOCELL HM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Omnivision OV8856 (CMOS)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Hynix HI-259 (CMOS)
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|20 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|5380 x 3620
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|f/2.2
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.06"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|No
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|12
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|November 2020
|February 2021
|Release date
|December 2020
|February 2021
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.45 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|1.3 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G is definitely a better buy.
