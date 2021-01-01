Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G vs Redmi 9T – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G vs Redmi 9T

Ксиаоми Редми Ноут 9 Про 5G
VS
Ксиаоми Редми 9Т
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G
Xiaomi Redmi 9T

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G) that was released on November 26, 2020, against the Xiaomi Redmi 9T, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • 2.7x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (413K versus 156K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 9T
  • Comes with 1180 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 4820 mAh
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Weighs 17 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G
vs
Redmi 9T

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.67 inches 6.53 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 395 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 84.6% 83.4%
Display tests
RGB color space - 96.4%
PWM - 880 Hz
Response time - 42 ms
Contrast - 1868:1
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G +2%
451 nits
Redmi 9T
444 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 165.4 mm (6.51 inches) 162.3 mm (6.39 inches)
Width 76.8 mm (3.02 inches) 77.3 mm (3.04 inches)
Thickness 9 mm (0.35 inches) 9.6 mm (0.38 inches)
Weight 215 gramm (7.58 oz) 198 gramm (6.98 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue, Green Gray, Blue, Green, Orange
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G +1%
84.6%
Redmi 9T
83.4%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G and Xiaomi Redmi 9T in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 8 nanometers 11 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 Adreno 610
GPU clock 825 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS - ~272 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1800 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G +31%
1838
Redmi 9T
1402
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G +165%
413826
Redmi 9T
156020
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 10
ROM MIUI 12.5 MIUI 12
OS size - 21 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4820 mAh 6000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (50% in 25 min) Yes (25% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:00 hr 2:30 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Watching videos (Player)
Talk (3G)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9024 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 118° 120°
Lenses 4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", ISOCELL HM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Omnivision OV8856 (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", OmniVision OV8856
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Hynix HI-259 (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0
Focal length - 27 mm
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 13
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced November 2020 January 2021
Release date December 2020 January 2021
Launch price ~ 311 USD ~ 187 USD
SAR (head) - 0.6 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.81 W/kg
Sensors - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G and Poco X3 NFC
2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G and Note 9 Pro
3. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G and Note 9 Pro Max
4. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G and Note 10 Pro Max
5. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G and Mi 10i
6. Xiaomi Redmi 9T and Note 8 Pro
7. Xiaomi Redmi 9T and Poco X3 NFC
8. Xiaomi Redmi 9T and Note 9 Pro
9. Xiaomi Redmi 9T and Redmi 9
10. Xiaomi Redmi 9T and Samsung Galaxy A12

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish