Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G) that was released on November 26, 2020, against the Xiaomi Redmi 9T, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.