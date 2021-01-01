Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G) that was released on November 26, 2020, against the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.