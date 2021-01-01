Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G) that was released on November 26, 2020, against the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 810 and came out 12 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.