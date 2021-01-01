Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G) that was released on April 28, 2020, against the Huawei Honor 8A, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 and came out 16 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.