Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max vs Huawei P20 Lite
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G) that was released on April 28, 2020, against the Huawei P20 Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 659 and came out 26 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max
- Comes with 2020 mAh larger battery capacity: 5020 vs 3000 mAh
- Has a 0.83 inch larger screen size
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 720G
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- The phone is 2-years and 2-months newer
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Huawei P20 Lite
- Weighs 64 grams less
- Better grip in hands – the body is 5.5 mm narrower
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
60
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
39
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
62
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
48
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
65
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
53
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.67 inches
|5.84 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2280 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|18.9:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|432 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Tempered glass
|Screen to body ratio
|84.6%
|80.72%
|RGB color space
|-
|98.8%
|PWM
|-
|Not detected
|Contrast
|-
|1035:1
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|165.5 mm (6.52 inches)
|148.6 mm (5.85 inches)
|Width
|76.7 mm (3.02 inches)
|71.2 mm (2.8 inches)
|Thickness
|8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
|7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
|Weight
|209 gramm (7.37 oz)
|145 gramm (5.11 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue
|Black, Blue, Pink
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
|HiSilicon Kirin 659
|Max. clock
|2300 MHz
|2360 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|- 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A53
|L3 cache
|1 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|8 nanometers
|16 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 618
|Mali-T830 MP2
|GPU clock
|750 MHz
|900 MHz
|FLOPS
|~386 GFLOPS
|~41 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|933 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|64 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1732
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
276332
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10.0
|Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
|ROM
|MIUI 11
|EMUI 9.0
|OS size
|18.9 GB
|13 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5020 mAh
|3000 mAh
|Charge power
|33 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Yes (40% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:15 hr
|1:40 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
11:09 hr
Watching videos (Player)
9:44 hr
Talk (3G)
16:55 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9248 x 6920
|4616 x 3464
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|120 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|-
|Lenses
|4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (16 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72" (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|-
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|- Bokeh mode
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 4896
|4608 x 3456
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|-
|28 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|12
|6
|5G support
|No
|-
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Mid-range
|Announced
|April 2020
|March 2018
|Release date
|March 2020
|March 2018
|Launch price
|~ 200 USD
|~ 250 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.88 W/kg
|0.75 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|0.47 W/kg
|1.21 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is definitely a better buy.
