Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 9 Pro Max vs P40 Lite – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max vs Huawei P40 Lite

Ксиаоми Редми Ноут 9 Про Макс
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max
VS
Хуавей П40 Лайт
Huawei P40 Lite

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G) that was released on April 28, 2020, against the Huawei P40 Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 810 and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max
  • Comes with 820 mAh larger battery capacity: 5020 vs 4200 mAh
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Huawei P40 Lite
  • 18% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (325K versus 276K)
  • Delivers 14% higher maximum brightness (512 against 450 nits)
  • Weighs 26 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 9 Pro Max
vs
P40 Lite

Display

Type IPS LCD LTPS LCD
Size 6.67 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2310 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.2:9
PPI 395 ppi 398 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 84.6% 83.5%
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.8%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 38.4 ms
Contrast - 976:1
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 9 Pro Max
450 nits
P40 Lite +14%
512 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 165.5 mm (6.52 inches) 159.2 mm (6.27 inches)
Width 76.7 mm (3.02 inches) 76.3 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 209 gramm (7.37 oz) 183 gramm (6.46 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen to body ratio
Redmi Note 9 Pro Max +1%
84.6%
P40 Lite
83.5%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max and Huawei P40 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G HiSilicon Kirin 810
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2270 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 6 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache 1 MB -
Lithography process 8 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Mali-G52 MP6
GPU clock 750 MHz 820 MHz
FLOPS ~386 GFLOPS ~551 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD Nano Memory
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi Note 9 Pro Max
276332
P40 Lite +18%
325044
AnTuTu Android Ranking (170th and 125th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 10.0
ROM MIUI 11 EMUI 10
OS size 18.9 GB 14.6 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5020 mAh 4200 mAh
Charge power 33 W 40 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (70% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr 1:10 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Watching videos (Player)
Talk (3G)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72" (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.6 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Active
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 12 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced April 2020 February 2020
Release date March 2020 March 2020
Launch price ~ 200 USD ~ 275 USD
SAR (head) 0.88 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.47 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the battery life and camera are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max. But if the performance and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Huawei P40 Lite.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
26 (50%)
26 (50%)
Total votes: 52

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max vs Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro
2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max vs Samsung Galaxy A51
3. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max vs Samsung Galaxy A71
4. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
5. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max vs Xiaomi Poco X2
6. Huawei P40 Lite vs Huawei P30 Lite
7. Huawei P40 Lite vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
8. Huawei P40 Lite vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T
9. Huawei P40 Lite vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S
10. Huawei P40 Lite vs Huawei Honor 20

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish