Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G) that was released on April 28, 2020, against the Oppo A5s, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 and came out 13 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.