Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G) that was released on April 28, 2020, against the Oppo Realme 7 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 800U and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.