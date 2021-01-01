Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 9 Pro Max vs Realme 8s 5G – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max vs Oppo Realme 8s 5G

Ксиаоми Редми Ноут 9 Про Макс
VS
Оппо Реалми 8S 5G
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max
Oppo Realme 8s 5G

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G) that was released on April 28, 2020, against the Oppo Realme 8s 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 810 and came out 17 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 8s 5G
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Delivers 32% higher maximum brightness (592 against 449 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 810
  • Weighs 18 grams less
  • 13% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 638 and 565 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 9 Pro Max
vs
Realme 8s 5G

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.67 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 405 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 -
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.6% 83.9%
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 9 Pro Max
449 nits
Realme 8s 5G +32%
592 nits

Design and build

Height 165.5 mm (6.52 inches) 162.5 mm (6.4 inches)
Width 76.7 mm (3.02 inches) 74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 209 gramm (7.37 oz) 191 gramm (6.74 oz)
Waterproof No -
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max and Oppo Realme 8s 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G MediaTek Dimensity 810
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache 1 MB 2 MB
Lithography process 8 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Mali-G57 MC2
GPU clock 750 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~435 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 11
ROM MIUI 12 Realme UI 2.0
OS size 18.9 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5020 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po -
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes
Full charging time 1:15 hr -

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 9248 x 6936
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS -
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72" (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.1
Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.0"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes -
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 13
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono -
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No -

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced April 2020 September 2021
Release date March 2020 September 2021
Launch price ~ 200 USD ~ 228 USD
SAR (head) 0.88 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.47 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, and software are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme 8s 5G. But if the camera and sound are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max.

