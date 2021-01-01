Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max vs Oppo Realme 8s 5G
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G) that was released on April 28, 2020, against the Oppo Realme 8s 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 810 and came out 17 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 8s 5G
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- Delivers 32% higher maximum brightness (592 against 449 nits)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
- More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 810
- Weighs 18 grams less
- 13% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 638 and 565 points
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.67 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|405 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|90 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|-
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.6%
|83.9%
Design and build
|Height
|165.5 mm (6.52 inches)
|162.5 mm (6.4 inches)
|Width
|76.7 mm (3.02 inches)
|74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
|Thickness
|8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
|8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|209 gramm (7.37 oz)
|191 gramm (6.74 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|-
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue
|Blue, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
|MediaTek Dimensity 810
|Max. clock
|2300 MHz
|2400 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76
|L3 cache
|1 MB
|2 MB
|Lithography process
|8 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 618
|Mali-G57 MC2
|GPU clock
|750 MHz
|850 MHz
|FLOPS
|~435 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme 8s 5G +13%
638
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1727
Realme 8s 5G +48%
2562
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
272177
n/a
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10.0
|Android 11
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|Realme UI 2.0
|OS size
|18.9 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|5020 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|33 W
|33 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|-
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Yes
|Full charging time
|1:15 hr
|-
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9248 x 6920
|9248 x 6936
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|-
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|120 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|-
|Lenses
|4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72" (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|-
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 4896
|4920 x 3264
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.1
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|1/3.0"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|-
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|13
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|-
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|-
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Mid-range
|Announced
|April 2020
|September 2021
|Release date
|March 2020
|September 2021
|Launch price
|~ 200 USD
|~ 228 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.88 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|0.47 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, performance, and software are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme 8s 5G. But if the camera and sound are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max.
