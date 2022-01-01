Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max vs Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus VS Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G) that was released on April 28, 2020, against the Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 920 and came out 22 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB

Comes with 520 mAh larger battery capacity: 5020 vs 4500 mAh

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

53% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (505K versus 330K)

Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Delivers 37% higher maximum brightness (612 against 446 nits)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Optical image stabilization

Stereo speakers

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED Size 6.67 inches 6.4 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 395 ppi 411 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 84.6% 84.2% Display features - - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Max. Brightness Redmi Note 9 Pro Max 446 nits Realme 9 Pro Plus +37% 612 nits

Design and build Height 165.5 mm (6.52 inches) 160.2 mm (6.31 inches) Width 76.7 mm (3.02 inches) 73.3 mm (2.89 inches) Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 209 gramm (7.37 oz) 182 gramm (6.42 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Black, Blue Black, Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Redmi Note 9 Pro Max 84.6% Realme 9 Pro Plus 84.2%

Software Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 12 ROM MIUI 12.5 Realme UI 3.0 OS size 18.9 GB -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 9248 x 6920 8700 x 5800 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° 119° Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.72" (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.4 Focal length - 27 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/3.13" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Depends on the region Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 12 - 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos No -

Other Category Budget Mid-range Announced April 2020 February 2022 Release date March 2020 February 2022 SAR (head) 0.88 W/kg - SAR (body) 0.47 W/kg - Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Realme 9 Pro Plus is definitely a better buy.