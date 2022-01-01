Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max vs Oppo Realme 9i VS Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max Oppo Realme 9i Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G) that was released on April 28, 2020, against the Oppo Realme 9i, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 and came out 21 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max 32% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (330K versus 250K)

Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

55% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 569 and 368 points

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 9i Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

The phone is 1-year and 9-months newer

Stereo speakers

Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 680

Weighs 19 grams less

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.67 inches 6.6 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2412 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 395 ppi 401 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 - Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.6% 84.2% Display features - - DCI-P3 Max. Brightness Redmi Note 9 Pro Max 446 nits Realme 9i +7% 477 nits

Design and build Height 165.5 mm (6.52 inches) 164.4 mm (6.47 inches) Width 76.7 mm (3.02 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 209 gramm (7.37 oz) 190 gramm (6.7 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Black, Blue Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Redmi Note 9 Pro Max 84.6% Realme 9i 84.2%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max and Oppo Realme 9i in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 Max. clock 2300 MHz 2400 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76) - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)

- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73) L3 cache 1 MB - Lithography process 8 nanometers 6 nanometers Graphics Adreno 618 Adreno 610 GPU clock 750 MHz - FLOPS ~435 GFLOPS - Memory RAM size 6, 8 GB 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Redmi Note 9 Pro Max +55% 569 Realme 9i 368 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Redmi Note 9 Pro Max +17% 1759 Realme 9i 1499 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Redmi Note 9 Pro Max +32% 330928 Realme 9i 250690 CPU 105912 81097 GPU 87446 38425 Memory 51908 68438 UX 88070 63600 Total score 330928 250690 3DMark Wild Life Performance Redmi Note 9 Pro Max 776 Realme 9i n/a Stability 97% - Graphics test 4 FPS 6 FPS Graphics score 776 - Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 11 ROM MIUI 12.5 Realme UI 2.0 OS size 18.9 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 5020 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 33 W 33 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (100% in 70 min) Full charging time 1:15 hr -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 9248 x 6920 8700 x 5800 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) - Angle of widest lens 120° - Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.72" (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

- Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.1 Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.8" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Depends on the region Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 12 - 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos No -

Other Category Budget Mid-range Announced April 2020 January 2022 Release date March 2020 January 2022 SAR (head) 0.88 W/kg - SAR (body) 0.47 W/kg - Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display and sound are more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme 9i. But if the performance, software, and camera are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max.