Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G) that was released on April 28, 2020, against the Oppo Realme C2, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P22 and came out 12 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.