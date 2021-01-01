Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 9 Pro Max vs Galaxy A31 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max vs Samsung Galaxy A31

Ксиаоми Редми Ноут 9 Про Макс
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max
VS
Самсунг Галакси А31
Samsung Galaxy A31

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G) that was released on April 28, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy A31, which is powered by Mediatek Helio P65 and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max
  • 80% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (276K versus 153K)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 720G
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
  • 63% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 565 and 347 points
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A31
  • Delivers 39% higher maximum brightness (626 against 450 nits)
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Weighs 24 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 9 Pro Max
vs
Galaxy A31

Display

Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 411 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 84.6% 84.9%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 96.8%
PWM - 238 Hz
Response time - 8 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 9 Pro Max
450 nits
Galaxy A31 +39%
626 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 165.5 mm (6.52 inches) 159.3 mm (6.27 inches)
Width 76.7 mm (3.02 inches) 73.1 mm (2.88 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 209 gramm (7.37 oz) 185 gramm (6.53 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue White, Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max and Samsung Galaxy A31 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G Mediatek Helio P65
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
L3 cache 1 MB -
Lithography process 8 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Arm Mali-G52 2EEMC2
GPU clock 750 MHz 820 MHz
FLOPS ~386 GFLOPS ~56.4 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi Note 9 Pro Max +80%
276332
Galaxy A31
153673

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 10
ROM MIUI 11 One UI 2.5
OS size 18.9 GB 27 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5020 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 60 min)
Full charging time 1:15 hr 2:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Watching videos (Player)
Talk (3G)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 9248 x 6920 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) No
Angle of widest lens 120° 123°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72" (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 5963 x 3354
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Pixel size 0.8 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced April 2020 March 2020
Release date March 2020 April 2020
Launch price ~ 200 USD ~ 225 USD
SAR (head) 0.88 W/kg 0.49 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.47 W/kg 1.68 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, battery life, and camera are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max. But if the display and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A31.

