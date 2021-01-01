Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max vs Samsung Galaxy A31
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G) that was released on April 28, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy A31, which is powered by Mediatek Helio P65 and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max
- 80% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (276K versus 153K)
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 720G
- Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
- 63% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 565 and 347 points
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A31
- Delivers 39% higher maximum brightness (626 against 450 nits)
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
- Weighs 24 grams less
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.67 inches
|6.4 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|411 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Tempered glass
|Screen to body ratio
|84.6%
|84.9%
|Display features
|-
|- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|-
|96.8%
|PWM
|-
|238 Hz
|Response time
|-
|8 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|165.5 mm (6.52 inches)
|159.3 mm (6.27 inches)
|Width
|76.7 mm (3.02 inches)
|73.1 mm (2.88 inches)
|Thickness
|8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
|8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
|Weight
|209 gramm (7.37 oz)
|185 gramm (6.53 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue
|White, Black, Blue, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
|Mediatek Helio P65
|Max. clock
|2300 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|- 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
|L3 cache
|1 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|8 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 618
|Arm Mali-G52 2EEMC2
|GPU clock
|750 MHz
|820 MHz
|FLOPS
|~386 GFLOPS
|~56.4 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi Note 9 Pro Max +63%
565
347
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 9 Pro Max +38%
1732
1252
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi Note 9 Pro Max +80%
276332
153673
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10.0
|Android 10
|ROM
|MIUI 11
|One UI 2.5
|OS size
|18.9 GB
|27 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5020 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|33 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 60 min)
|Full charging time
|1:15 hr
|2:25 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
16:54 hr
Watching videos (Player)
20:01 hr
Talk (3G)
35:56 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|9248 x 6920
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|No
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|123°
|Lenses
|4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72" (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|20 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 4896
|5963 x 3354
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.2
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|12
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Mid-range
|Announced
|April 2020
|March 2020
|Release date
|March 2020
|April 2020
|Launch price
|~ 200 USD
|~ 225 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.88 W/kg
|0.49 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|0.47 W/kg
|1.68 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance, battery life, and camera are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max. But if the display and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A31.
